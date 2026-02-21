Increased activity by Russian aircraft was observed in the northern part of the Kharkiv region on February 19-20. Bombing raids destroyed the temporary deployment sites of the Ukrainian 159th Brigade in the villages of Okhrimivka and Kolodezne and the 22nd Brigade in Veterinarne. Airstrikes were also reported on the 58th Brigade in the center of Kazachya Lopan.

These settlements are located in border areas. They will likely become the next bridgeheads for Russian troops as part of the creation of a buffer zone. The air force activity is preparation for a future offensive. The main problem with establishing new footholds is the limited number of Russian troops available. Some of the footholds in northern Ukraine may be withdrawn. This will occur once they have fulfilled their primary objective of drawing Ukrainian reserves toward them.

There are reports of an extremely difficult situation for the Ukrainian 43rd Mechanized Brigade units deployed in the Kupyansk area. These units are facing a lack of rotation and evacuation of the wounded. There are also problems with the supply of weapons and ammunition.

Heavy positional fighting continues within the city itself. Neither side has achieved a breakthrough in the battle yet.

In the Dobropillya area on the front line, Russian troops have achieved tactical successes west of Rodninskoe. The troops’ main effort is to reach the large regional city of Dobropillya as quickly as possible.

According to reports from February 19, Russian troops fully regained control of Ternovate, located in the northern part of the Zaporizhzhia region. Previously, it was reported that at least five Ukrainian assault regiments, supported by three brigades, were concentrated in the area. Consequently, a major strike by the Ukrainian army was anticipated in this area.

For unknown reasons, however, the counteroffensive did not occur on the planned scale, allowing Russian troops to regain control of the settlement. It is possible that the Ukrainian command is waiting for a more opportune moment, and that the main events have yet to occur.

West of Gulyaipole, Russian army units occupied the village of Krinichne. Consequently, the entire front in the Ternovate-Zaliznychne section is now aligned with the railway line.

The Russian command’s planned encirclement of the city of Orekhov has been delayed. This is due to the slow advance of the eastern group from the Gulyaipole area. After capturing the city, the Russian troops’ advance further west slowed noticeably. In general, after a major operation, any army takes a breather on one section of the front. This occurred in the Pokrovsk area and will occur in the Kupyansk area after the battle for the city concludes.

