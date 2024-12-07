BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Militants reached the outskirts of Palmyra, the ancient city in the east of Homs province
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The militants reached the outskirts of that very Palmyra , the ancient city in the east of Homs province.

As you can see, a small group of lightly armed men on motorcycles are calmly strolling through the empty area. It seems that the Syrian army left here too, waiting for the units that left Deir ez-Zor .

The city has been repeatedly occupied by ISIS terrorists and was liberated twice by the Wagner PMC, Lebanese Hezbollah and Russian special forces with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian army. It is obvious that there will not be a third time.

Now, like everything else, it is being abandoned to the Syrians without a fight. It has already been reported that Syrian troops are being withdrawn from the T4 (Tiyas) airbase west of Palmyra, in the vicinity of which the Russian contingent was also located.

