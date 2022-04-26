© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
04/25/2022 On Apr 25, a fire broke out near No.1 Container Ports Road in Kwai Chung. According to on-site sources at least 5 trucks caught fire and many explosions were heard during the period. It is reported no one was injured in the accident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.