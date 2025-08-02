2 Dark Days, 2 Blood Moons. Russia's 8.8 Earthquake. Deadly Tsunami Will Hit Tampa Bay Florida Soon

One of the largest earthquakes ever recorded strikes off coast of Russia. A very powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake off Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka coast on Wednesday triggered tsunami warnings as far away as French Polynesia and Chile, and was followed by an eruption of the most active volcano on the peninsula.

The shallow quake damaged buildings and injured several people in the remote Russian region, while much of Japan's eastern seaboard - devastated by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in 2011 - was ordered to evacuate, as were parts of Hawaii. California harbor suffers close to $1 million in damage from tsunami waves. Crescent City's harbor sustained major damage after tsunami waves battered California's North Coast. one of California’s northernmost towns and Del Norte County’s lone city — took a close-to-$1 million hit to its harbor after tsunami waves battered the North Coast earlier this week. Harbormaster Mike Rademaker told SFGATE in a call that initial estimates put the damage from rough seas triggered by the 8.8-magnitude quake off Russia’s coast at $100,000. Now, Rademaker said, “It’s probably getting closer to $1 million.”





One of the largest earthquakes ever recorded strikes off coast of Russia and more top headlines.





Sixth-Largest Earthquake on Record Triggers Global Tsunami Warnings. A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Russia’s eastern peninsula has triggered tsunami warnings in Russia, Japan, and parts of the U.S.





Video Shows Russian Volcano Klyuchevskaya Sopka Erupting





Kamchatka earthquake is among top 10 strongest ever recorded. Here’s what they have in common





Easter and Galápagos Islands evacuate coastal areas as warnings rattle Pacific – as it happened





The Longest Eclipse of the Century Is Coming on August 2, Plunging the World Into Total Darkness for 7 Minutes—Not to Be Seen Again Until 2114





The Invisible Climate Change Effect That Is Most Likely to Kill You. Air pollution is less dramatic than floods or storms, less inconvenient, and much harder to politicize. It’s also much more deadly.





Grand Canyon's Dragon Bravo Fire reaches 'megafire' status, surpassing 100,000 acres. As of Friday, the Dragon Bravo Fire has burned 111,970 acres, becoming a megafire.





Dragon Bravo Fire becomes 10th largest wildfire in Arizona history; burns nearly 112K acres. Over 70 structures burned, including historic lodge; emergency closure order for south House Rock Valley





Grand Canyon, Utah wildfires creating "fire clouds" that can form their own weather systems





