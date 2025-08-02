BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2 Dark Days, 2 Blood Moons. Russia's 8.8 Earthquake. Deadly Tsunami Will Hit Tampa Bay Florida Soon
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
1
85 views • 1 day ago

One of the largest earthquakes ever recorded strikes off coast of Russia. A very powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake off Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka coast on Wednesday triggered tsunami warnings as far away as French Polynesia and Chile, and was followed by an eruption of the most active volcano on the peninsula.

The shallow quake damaged buildings and injured several people in the remote Russian region, while much of Japan's eastern seaboard - devastated by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in 2011 - was ordered to evacuate, as were parts of Hawaii. California harbor suffers close to $1 million in damage from tsunami waves. Crescent City's harbor sustained major damage after tsunami waves battered California's North Coast. one of California’s northernmost towns and Del Norte County’s lone city — took a close-to-$1 million hit to its harbor after tsunami waves battered the North Coast earlier this week. Harbormaster Mike Rademaker told SFGATE in a call that initial estimates put the damage from rough seas triggered by the 8.8-magnitude quake off Russia’s coast at $100,000. Now, Rademaker said, “It’s probably getting closer to $1 million.”


One of the largest earthquakes ever recorded strikes off coast of Russia and more top headlines.


Sixth-Largest Earthquake on Record Triggers Global Tsunami Warnings. A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Russia’s eastern peninsula has triggered tsunami warnings in Russia, Japan, and parts of the U.S.


Video Shows Russian Volcano Klyuchevskaya Sopka Erupting


Kamchatka earthquake is among top 10 strongest ever recorded. Here’s what they have in common


Easter and Galápagos Islands evacuate coastal areas as warnings rattle Pacific – as it happened


The Longest Eclipse of the Century Is Coming on August 2, Plunging the World Into Total Darkness for 7 Minutes—Not to Be Seen Again Until 2114


The Invisible Climate Change Effect That Is Most Likely to Kill You. Air pollution is less dramatic than floods or storms, less inconvenient, and much harder to politicize. It’s also much more deadly.


Grand Canyon's Dragon Bravo Fire reaches 'megafire' status, surpassing 100,000 acres. As of Friday, the Dragon Bravo Fire has burned 111,970 acres, becoming a megafire.


Dragon Bravo Fire becomes 10th largest wildfire in Arizona history; burns nearly 112K acres. Over 70 structures burned, including historic lodge; emergency closure order for south House Rock Valley


Grand Canyon, Utah wildfires creating "fire clouds" that can form their own weather systems


#DarkDay

#Russia

#Earthquake

#RussiaEarthquake

#8.8Earthquake

#SundayLaw


#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDAChurch

#SDASermon

#Adventist


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
evacuationsdark day prophecydragon bravo firerussia earthquakekamchatka earthquakerussia volcano eruptinghawaii tsunamicalifornia tsunamirussia quakes10 strongest earthquakesglobal tsunami warningscalifornia harbor damagetsunami waves damage1755 lisbon earthquake7 minute solar eclipse1833 meteor shower8 earthquakemegafireaugust 2 eclipseworld darkness
