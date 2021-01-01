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Leo Zagami - False Prophet, Freemasons & Mark of the Beast
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204 views • January 01, 2021
TO REMOVE CHRISTIANITY
"One arm of the octopus is communism, atheistic communism. This arm of the octopus will promote discontent, revolution, death. This arm of the octopus will seek to remove Christianity from the earth. O woe unto a man who joins this force!" - Our Lady, June 10, 1978
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Bishop Schneider Explains the ‘True Face of Freemasonry’
https://www.tldm.org/news46/bishop-schneider-explains-the-true-face-of-freemasonry.htm
------------------
Great Reset and the New Green Deal
https://leozagami.com
------------------
Pieta Prayer Book
https://www.tldm.org/store/index.php?route=product/product&;product_id=56
"One arm of the octopus is communism, atheistic communism. This arm of the octopus will promote discontent, revolution, death. This arm of the octopus will seek to remove Christianity from the earth. O woe unto a man who joins this force!" - Our Lady, June 10, 1978
----------------------
Bishop Schneider Explains the ‘True Face of Freemasonry’
https://www.tldm.org/news46/bishop-schneider-explains-the-true-face-of-freemasonry.htm
------------------
Great Reset and the New Green Deal
https://leozagami.com
------------------
Pieta Prayer Book
https://www.tldm.org/store/index.php?route=product/product&;product_id=56
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