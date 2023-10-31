Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20231029 - The Truth in Love
channel image
High Hopes
2877 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
28 views
Published 18 hours ago

JD Farag


Oct 29, 2023


Prophecy Update 2023-10-29


The Truth in Love

Pastor JD speaks the truth in love as a warning of not only what’s going to happen, but also what’s already now beginning to happen.


Links and Transcript available at the source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytmaG5rc3ZiP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


Keywords
trumppresidentlovechristiantruthprophecyisraelpalestineprophecy updatejd faragpfizercovidabraham accordsbody snatchers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket