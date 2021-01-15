THE TOLL OF ‘HERD STUPIDITY’

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As the UK continues to tighten #Covid19 lockdown restrictions once agains, Member of Parliament (MP) Sir Desmond Swayne has been the outspoken voice against the tyrannical government mandates. Hear his views on social control, mass hysteria, police state, and the government’s inability to question science.
#SirDesmond #UKLockdown #Parliament #MassHysteria #HerdImmunity #HerdStupidity #TheHighwire #DelBigtree