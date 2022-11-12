Dallas Airshow mid-air collision Nov 12, 2022 in SLOW MOTION

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We Posted a PROPHECY about a "PRECISION AIR crash" just a few days ago. Notice the "PRECISION"... with which ONE war plane SURGICALLY ABORTS the Flying FORTRESS, at the Dallas air show today. SURGICALLY severed it in half - as if the ONE plane was "on a MISSION"... to do so!
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