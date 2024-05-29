Create New Account
WE ALL KNOW WHAT'S COMING, AND IT'S INCREDIBLY UGLY -- JIM WILLIE
Published Yesterday

SGT Report


Jim Willie is back with the truth about the demise of the Dollar, $52 TRILLION in debt by 2033, China & India hoarding silver and Japan being held hostage to prop up US Treasuries.


Get in touch with Jim and/or subscribe to the The Golden Jackass HERE: https://www.golden-jackass.com/


newsbitcoinsgt reportisraelrothschildgoldjapansilverbird flutrending newsbondsjim williecollapse economy

