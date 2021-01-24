Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E11: The Great Cosmic Plan of Alpha and Omega

Hello and Welcome to We are in the Golden Age I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family.

This Episode of Revelatorium Revelations Video Series is on 'other side of the Coin' in relation to Intelligent Design of Creation.

Intelligent Design of Creation 'How it's done', is one side The Great Cosmic Plan of Alpha and Omega - 'Why it's done' is other side of the coin. Find out about Causeless cause, fate of Alpha and Omega, how and why of Creation and plan to make it happen, plus a lot more. Enjoy.

Website links:

www.revelatorium.com

www.thedesignofcreation.com

www.radionicships.com [now live]

Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host is now available and you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;ref=nb_sb_noss, Its a lot easier to gain knowledge and understanding, when its in hand and if the internet goes out, you still have access to the teaching.

Full color copy is recommended. So stay tuned for more,



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