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NBC Platforms Hate Speech - Amber Ruffin Divides the Nation
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10 views • November 27, 2020
Super unfunny "comedian" Amber Ruffin got her own show on the NBC Peacock network, and promptly called half of the country racist, unforgivable, and someone that she should disinvite from your Thanksgiving dinner.
The talentless hack, who couldn't make a hyena laugh Shows where the division in our country is coming from. It is people like her, that are bringing havoc to our nation, with her divisive and hateful rhetoric.
The first amendment absolutely protects her utterances, as they do the satirical way that we attempt to take her out.
#AmberRuffin #racism #hatespeech
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
The talentless hack, who couldn't make a hyena laugh Shows where the division in our country is coming from. It is people like her, that are bringing havoc to our nation, with her divisive and hateful rhetoric.
The first amendment absolutely protects her utterances, as they do the satirical way that we attempt to take her out.
#AmberRuffin #racism #hatespeech
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
racismleftistspoliticshate speechblmdonald trumpusawokeus politicsamber ruffinthe amber ruffin shownbc peacocknbc peacock new showsnbc showsnbc is racistdivision of our nationeverybody is racistracism accusationsdaryl davisdaryl davis kkkdivision countrya country dividedamber ruffin comedyamber ruffin comedianhateful rhetoric
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