🚨Israel blows up key bridges to cut off South Lebanon - to cut the territory off from the rest of the country

🚨Israel blows up key bridges to cut off South Lebanon

Recent destruction of the Qasmiyeh bridge has resulted in near-total isolation for families living south of the Litani River amid an expanding Israeli offensive.

‼️ Israel’s horrific bombing sprees in Southern Lebanon have been purposefully destroying bridges to cut the territory off from the rest of the country.

After Israel began ground operations in southern Lebanon on March 16, Defense Minister Israel Katz laid out plans for the IDF to seize control of the "entire area" from the Israel-Lebanon border to the Litani River.

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Iranian supertanker breaks US blockade

A US-sanctioned Iranian VLCC-class supertanker — capable of carrying up to 2 million barrels of crude — transited open waters and the Strait of Hormuz before entering Iranian territorial waters. It reached its destination unhindered.

Earlier, the US had vowed to stop any vessel from reaching Iran's coastline or docking at its ports.

The blockade isn't blocking much 😉

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🚨 Pakistani delegation to reach Tehran soon for 'follow-up' on Islamabad talks: Iran's Foreign Ministry

A Pakistani military VIP aircraft was spotted on its way to the Iranian capital, according to Flightradar24.

🚨 Pakistan’s military VIP aircraft has landed in Tehran

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that a Pakistani delegation would land in Tehran today to ‘follow up’ on the Islamabad talks.

It confirmed that multiple indirect messages have been exchanged with the US since last weekend.

This diplomatic visit follows the first round of indirect U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad, which concluded on April 12 without a breakthrough.

Despite this, both sides have confirmed that communication channels remain open through Pakistani intermediaries.