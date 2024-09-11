Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Dr. Jerome Corsi, NY Times best selling author and internationally recognized expert in voting analysis, speaks to Eileen about how he partnered with computer genius, Andrew Pacquette, and cracked the secret coding scheme that has made national elections. To support Dr. Corsi's work and learn more about this David-and-Goliath story, go to https://godsfivestones.com/





Dr. Corsi's article can be viewed by following this link: https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/elections-and-algorithms-with-dr-jerome-corsi/





If you would like to purchase any of Dr. Corsi's book follow the links below:





