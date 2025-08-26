The 1st Motorized Rifle Battalion of the 57th Motorized Rifle Brigade, demonstrated their victory in the liberated village of Zaporizhske (Zaporozhskoye) in Dnepropetrovsk Region, while suffering heavy Ukrainian casualties! Russian soldiers from Sudoplatov's team published footage on August 25, 2025, showing soldiers raising the Russian Flag directly from a battlefield in the former Ukraine inside the village. Fighting tenaciously against Ukrainian forces, the Russian soldiers routed all enemy troops attempting to defend the heavily fortified village, but inflicted 1,130 casualties on the Ukrainian army in a single day. The liberation of Zaporizhske improved the tactical situation for Russian forces and captured all enemy strongholds, further consolidating control of the entire sector.

In a decisive action, the hard footage shows dozens of powerful explosions in rapid succession hitting positions prepared by Ukrainian nationalists, inflicting heavy losses. The Ukrainian defenses were overwhelmed by the Ukrainian army's over-reliance on drones for defense, as their new conscripts, kidnapped from the streets, were unprepared for combat. The 57th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Vostok Group, receiving active fire support from artillery teams and unmanned aerial vehicles, continued its relentless advance, destroying Ukrainian strongholds and giving the enemy no time to recover. In the fighting, more than one Ukrainian company was destroyed, more than ten pieces of equipment were lost, and their firing points in the forest belt and defensive facilities were captured intact, the Russian Defense Ministry detailed on Monday.

