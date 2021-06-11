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광야의 소리7,086(시대읽기)(지금은 하나님의 시간대,사단도 그의 때가 얼마남지 않아 치열한 싸움 중이다 교회는?)6.10개기일식과 (복음서강해)(요한복음2장)
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Mat 24:29 그 날 환난 후에 즉시 해가 어두워지며 달이 빛을 내지 아니하며 별들이 하늘에서 떨어지며 하늘의 권능들이 흔들리리라
Mat 24:30 그 때에 인자의 징조가 하늘에서 보이겠고 그 때에 땅의 모든 족속들이 통곡하며 그들이 인자가 구름을 타고 능력과 큰 영광으로 오는 것을 보리라
Mat 24:31 저가 큰 나팔 소리와 함께 천사들을 보내리니 저희가 그 택하신 자들을 하늘 이 끝에서 저 끝까지 사방에서 모으리라
Mat 24:30 그 때에 인자의 징조가 하늘에서 보이겠고 그 때에 땅의 모든 족속들이 통곡하며 그들이 인자가 구름을 타고 능력과 큰 영광으로 오는 것을 보리라
Mat 24:31 저가 큰 나팔 소리와 함께 천사들을 보내리니 저희가 그 택하신 자들을 하늘 이 끝에서 저 끝까지 사방에서 모으리라
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