Crying Out Tragedy In Sumy, Ukraine Hail Russian Civilians With Drones

Last night, Ukrainian forces carried out a massive drone attack on the city of Kursk, deliberately targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure. According to local authorities, at least one person, an elderly woman, was killed and nine others were wounded, with six requiring hospitalization. Over 20 apartment buildings were struck and suffered damage. Fires broke out in several locations, and one of the drones reportedly crashed into a garage containing emergency medical vehicles. The acting governor of the Kursk region condemned the attack as an “unprecedented act of cruelty by the retreating Ukrainian neo-Nazis”.

The Russian Defense Ministry summed up that in total 115 Ukrainian drones were intercepted during the night, with 109 of them targeting the Kursk region. The deliberate attack on civilians was launched amid the hypocritical cries over the recent tragedy in Sumy provoked by the Kiev regime.

In response, Russian forces conducted precision strikes on Ukrainian military facilities and critical infrastructure across the country. Ukrainian air defense reported intense Russian drone activity, including sightings of Shahed-type UAVs over the central and eastern regions. The Poltava, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions came under massive strikes. The targets included one of the large military-industrial facilities in Kharkiv, further straining Ukraine’s already depleted resources.

Meanwhile, Zelensky’s claims about Ukrainian casualties continue to shift dramatically. In a recent interview with CBS, he admitted that Ukrainian losses have allegedly reached “up to 100,000 soldiers” killed —a significant increase from his previous estimate of 45,000 at the beginning of the year. These figures starkly contrast with assessments from the Russian Defense Ministry, which reported over 138,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed and wounded in the first three months of 2025 alone, and nearly 600,000 in 2024. U.S. President Donald Trump has gone even further, suggesting that Ukrainian losses could be as high as 700,000. Zelensky’s inconsistent statements raise serious questions about Kyiv’s transparency regarding the true cost of the war.

Compounding Ukraine’s struggles is its failing mobilization effort. Despite aggressive recruitment campaigns targeting young adults aged 18-24, Ukrainian authorities admitted that only around 500 volunteers have signed contracts, which is a clear indication of widespread reluctance to join the fight. To compensate, Ukrainian military commissars are now drafting men with limited fitness for service, reducing their basic training from 45 to 30 days. Though officially assigned to rear units, many end up on the front lines due to severe manpower shortages.

The situation underscores the deepening crisis in Ukraine. While Russian forces systematically degrade Ukrainian military capabilities, Kyiv’s attacks on Russian civilians only harden the path to peace.

https://southfront.press/ukraine-hail-russian-civilians-with-drones/