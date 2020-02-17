© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wipe Out Humans to Save the Earth?
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
668 views • February 17, 2020
Some of the irreligious consider that human beings are parasites and the universe would be better of with less of them. Professor Patrician MacCormack wrote a book titled 'The Ahuman Manifesto' where she blames nearly all problems on white heterosexual males and advocates phasing out human reproduction to save the planet. Are humans capable of destroying the planet? What did Jesus say and do? Why did God destroy Sodom and Gomorrah? Are human beings really parasites that are not helpful? If God is calling you can you be working to make eternity better now? What is God's plan for humans? Are humans supposed to rule the universe and make it better? Dr. Thiel addresses these matters and more.
Two free online books were suggested for more information:
'The MYSTERY of GOD’s PLAN: Why Did God Create Anything? Why did God make you?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/mystery-gods-plan-why-did-god-create-anything.pdf
'Is God Calling You?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/IsGodCallingYou.pdf
Two free online books were suggested for more information:
'The MYSTERY of GOD’s PLAN: Why Did God Create Anything? Why did God make you?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/mystery-gods-plan-why-did-god-create-anything.pdf
'Is God Calling You?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/IsGodCallingYou.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.