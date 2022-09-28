American Sunrise Talk About Italy’s New Prime Minister 9/28/2022

American Sunrise with Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates September 28, 2022The Resistance Chicks Join American Sunrise To Discuss Italy’s Newly Elected Prime Minister. https://americasvoice.news/playlists/

With an independent fast-paced look at the day’s headlines, American Sunrise provides a fresh start to your weekday. Whether it’s breaking news, politics, commentary, or national weather – start each weekday morning RIGHT with hosts Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates.

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For information on "The Covenant"

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