Allegedly shows debris from the US KC-135 tanker falling over western Iraq yesterday

Video allegedly shows debris from the KC-135 tanker falling over western Iraq yesterday.

All 6 US crew members on board died.

Adding:

Explosions have been reported in Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Erbil, Iraq.

Israeli media: Hezbollah operatives do not stop trying to target our soldiers.

Bad smell just shut down 3 major Washington DC airports. Partial from Sect. Sean Duffy on X🤷‍♂️

Adding, JUST NOW posted, partial info from WSJ:

💥Five U.S. Air Force refueling planes were struck and damaged on the ground at Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia, according to two U.S. officials.

The tankers were hit during an Iranian missile strike on the Saudi base in recent days, the officials said.

U.S. Central Command declined to comment. The tankers were damaged but not fully destroyed and are being repaired, one of the officials said. No one was killed in the strikes.