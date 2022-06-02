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WHO Passes Last Minute Amendments, Ukraine Troops Surrendering, & more w/ James Roguski (1of2)
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59 views • June 02, 2022
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First Sarah gives an update on the Ukraine War situation and the massive inflammation pandemic we are now seeing following the mRNA treatments. Then James Roguski rejoins the program to discuss the last minute amendments that were approved by the WHO. He explains what this means and that, even though they still passed amendments, they did not pass the amendments the United States submitted. It is a battle won, but not the war. You can learn more about James Roguski and his mission to leave the WHO at
https://LeaveTheWHO.com
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:
https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Cinematic Trailer" by Media Music Group and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete
- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.
Protect your family and your assets with Silver & Gold - Contact [email protected], tell them "Sarah sent you" and receive excellent service and the lowest prices in the country, guaranteed!
Have you Donated Yet? Fight for Freedom of Speech, learn more & donate @
https://givesendgo.com/DefendingFreeSpeech
First Sarah gives an update on the Ukraine War situation and the massive inflammation pandemic we are now seeing following the mRNA treatments. Then James Roguski rejoins the program to discuss the last minute amendments that were approved by the WHO. He explains what this means and that, even though they still passed amendments, they did not pass the amendments the United States submitted. It is a battle won, but not the war. You can learn more about James Roguski and his mission to leave the WHO at
https://LeaveTheWHO.com
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:
https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
See my exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at
https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
MUSIC CREDITS: "Cinematic Trailer" by Media Music Group and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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