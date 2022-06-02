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WHO Passes Last Minute Amendments, Ukraine Troops Surrendering, & more w/ James Roguski (1of2)
Sarah Westall
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59 views • June 02, 2022
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First Sarah gives an update on the Ukraine War situation and the massive inflammation pandemic we are now seeing following the mRNA treatments. Then James Roguski rejoins the program to discuss the last minute amendments that were approved by the WHO. He explains what this means and that, even though they still passed amendments, they did not pass the amendments the United States submitted. It is a battle won, but not the war. You can learn more about James Roguski and his mission to leave the WHO at
https://LeaveTheWHO.com

Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:
https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Cinematic Trailer" by Media Music Group and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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who treatyjames roguskiwho amendmentsrussia war crimes courtukraine troops surrender
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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