Kyle Rittenhouse - A Better Understanding of The Truth Sept. 23, 2020

Amid the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after the police shooting of Jacob Blake on August 23, 2020, Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17 year old from Antioch, Illinois, shot and killed two men and wounded another man in the arm during confrontations at two locations. Rittenhouse had said he was there to provide medical aid and was carrying a medkit.



Rittenhouse is charged with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide, after shooting two men and wounded a third on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, as BLM riots raged in the streets of Kenosha in response to a white-on-black police shooting.



Before the shooting began, Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, had arrived in Kenosha in order to help keep order and protect businesses from looting and arson.



"People are getting inured, and our job is to protect this business, and part of my job is also to help people. If there’s somebody hurt, I’m running into harm’s way. That’s why I have my rifle, because I need to protect myself obviously. But I also have my med kit," Rittenhouse said in footage recorded before the incident.



During the course of the evening, protesters became increasingly violent when protester Joseph Rosenbaum was shot dead in the parking lot of a used car dealership.



Shortly thereafter, Rittenhouse could be seen defending himself on the ground from multiple attackers. He fatally wounded an attacker and shot the bicep of protester Gaige Grosskreutz who had drawn a pistol and was aiming it at the teen.