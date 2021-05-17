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A Primer for the Propagandized: Fear Is the Mind-Killer
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40 views • May 17, 2021
Don’t let your pride prevent you from seeing—and admitting—'the Emperor is naked'. We are losing our last sliver of opportunity to resist authoritarianism.
Margaret Anna Alice
https://off-guardian.org/2021/05/14/a-primer-for-the-propagandized-fear-is-the-mind-killer/
“Totalitarianism, if not fought against, could triumph anywhere.”
George Orwell
Margaret Anna Alice
https://off-guardian.org/2021/05/14/a-primer-for-the-propagandized-fear-is-the-mind-killer/
“Totalitarianism, if not fought against, could triumph anywhere.”
George Orwell
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