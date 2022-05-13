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Russia Hits Odesa, US Speeds Up Process Of Getting Aid To Ukraine
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153 views • May 13, 2022
Today.
Ukraine’s military says Russia fired multiple missiles at targets in the key port city of Odesa. Meanwhile, the U.S. is speeding up the process of getting more military aid to Ukrainian forces. Now Ukrainians are hitting back any way they can, including a civilian drone unit that says it’s been dropping bombs on Russian forces. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IL4wPMtOrPM
Ukraine’s military says Russia fired multiple missiles at targets in the key port city of Odesa. Meanwhile, the U.S. is speeding up the process of getting more military aid to Ukrainian forces. Now Ukrainians are hitting back any way they can, including a civilian drone unit that says it’s been dropping bombs on Russian forces. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IL4wPMtOrPM
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