BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We Do Not Consent | Powerful Message to Humanity (2018 Speech)sous titre fr
SamLor
SamLor
2 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
98 views • January 02, 2021
source link https://youtu.be/K0rRS9PUJAU

ODD TV
303K subscribers
𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐢𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV

𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐩𝐚𝐥: https://www.paypal.me/FlatEarth247
𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐦𝐨: @ODDTV
𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩: $ODDTV
𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐨𝐢𝐧: 3CgzSM65dbL3KM8GUuwgiyWDHvk3AbZ4x4
______________________________
𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲
http://www.preparewithODDTV.com
______________________________

𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥: https://bit.ly/2KTDUgG

𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥: https://bit.ly/3aOQJDq

𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐓𝐕 𝐂𝐃’𝐬: https://amzn.to/2xpocXh

𝐓- 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://rdbl.co/3f56oBX

𝐁𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐞: https://bit.ly/3fx7AhK

𝐋𝐁𝐑𝐘: https://bit.ly/3dlBAeu

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤: https://bit.ly/3f9h2Yg

𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝: https://bit.ly/3fdXrWP

𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦: https://bit.ly/2VUoKhh

𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2xq70B0

𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲: https://spoti.fi/3aW3EDm

𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫: https://bit.ly/2SqE5UQ

𝐅𝐄 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭: https://bit.ly/3dbzSfH

𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜: https://bit.ly/2SPxNy1

𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐞: https://linktr.ee/ODDTV

© 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 / 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡-𝐚-𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
Keywords
flat earthwake upmessage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
EU allocates $736 million for online censorship under the ruse of tackling &#8220;hate speech&#8221; and &#8220;disinformation&#8221;

EU allocates $736 million for online censorship under the ruse of tackling “hate speech” and “disinformation”

Belle Carter
Study: EV Battery Carbon Footprint Could Fall 34% by 2050 With Cleaner Production

Study: EV Battery Carbon Footprint Could Fall 34% by 2050 With Cleaner Production

Edison Reed
FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

Douglas Harrington
Companies Are Licensing Workplace Emails, Slack Messages to AI Developers, Often Without Employee Knowledge

Companies Are Licensing Workplace Emails, Slack Messages to AI Developers, Often Without Employee Knowledge

Edison Reed
Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy