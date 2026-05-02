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Wild vs. Stars | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 5 | April 28, 2026
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Watch full game NHL playoff highlights from Game 5 of the Round 1 matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars on April 28, 2026, where Jason Robertson extended his playoff goal streak and Kirill Kaprizov tallied three points!
0:00 1st Period
4:23 2nd Period
7:34 3rd Period
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