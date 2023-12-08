The official confirmation - PUTIN running for President again.
Putin’s statement that he had decided to run for a new term was not home preparation - he responded to appeals, Dmitriy Peskov noted.
Dmitry Medvedev:
Putin’s decision to run for a new term is absolutely logical and correct, his work as president should be continued
