WARNING - Stop the WHO Pandemic Accord Treaty

Croatian MEP, Mislav Kolakušić: If individual nation states surrender their sovereignty over matters of public health to the World Health Organisation, the world will be thrown at the mercy of the pharmaceutical industry, who will use that power to control the size of the world's population.
"If we want to avoid this highly probable dark scenario, we must make an effort to raise awareness of as many citizens as possible, and prevent leaving the health and lives of citizens in the hands of private pharmaceutical companies. This problem requires the strongest possible resistance in Europe, and even the whole world."
Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=sJJzGegwMlg
#WHO #PandemicAccord
