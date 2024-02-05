Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MIAC LIVE: Uptick 2024 Something in the Highway of Thought 2/1/24
channel image
ADAPT 2030 | Solar Minimum
1905 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
78 views
Published Yesterday

Sign Up For Show Notes https://www.oilseedcrops.org/miac-radio-show/Keep Your Family Safe in an Emergency    http://www.foodwithadapt2030.com

Save $200 Off a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply


Declare your food independence today!


https://learn.itmtrading.com/miac




ITM Trading is a precious metals company that has been in business for over 27+ years, with a mission to educate and empower individuals to hedge against inflation, mitigate financial risk, and prepare for the great reset.


Schedule your free gold and silver strategy call 866 834 1422






David DuByne


  https://www.youtube.com/c/MiniIceAgeConversationsPodcast




and


Ransom Godwin


  https://www.youtube.com/c/MOUNTAINHIGHTIME
















[email protected]
















Help the Show and Help Yourself:


https://bit.ly/3YRfE37




(592 Servings) Ranger Bucket Set - Organic Emergency Storable Food Supply (A21/A22 + B15/B17)




https://bit.ly/3ZCSmhN




Big Berkey Stainless Steel Water Filtration System with 2 Black Berkey Filters (Great For 1-4 People: 2.1 Gallons capacity)
















Clean Chlorella 200mg Tablets (1LB, 453g), 2265 tablets








 https://bit.ly/3ZYfl6L
















Eton – HAND CRANKED FRX3+ Emergency NOAA Weather Radio, Phone Charger https://amzn.to/3DgUCBZ
















11.4" Folding Survival Hand Saw








https://amzn.to/3wAMWGU
















HydraLight (3 Pack Mini Emergency LED Flashlight Water Powered








https://amzn.to/3Di3yqN
















Professional Emergency Survival Gear and Equipment Tools for Road Trip, Hurricane, Hiking, Hunting, Disaster Camping, Adventures https://amzn.to/3HuMX5A
















Long Term Storable Foods www.foodwithadapt2030.com
















HempLucid offers much more than just CBD products








https://glnk.io/jlj3w/oilseedcrops

Keywords
foodagricultureeconomygrand solar minimumdavid dubyneglobal coolinggrand solar minimum updatemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastfood storageadapt 2030gmo cropsclimate revolution book4th turninglab grown meateconomic cyclesbody walk recognitionbar code for all projectbarcode all lifepatenting all lifewonder meatsgmo crop yieldsnatural life control system

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket