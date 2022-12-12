TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Dec. 11. Iran protests; Election fraud: seditious conspiracies. 1st hour

Truth vs. NEW$ 1st hour (11 Dec. 2022) with Prof James Fetzer,, Don Grahn and Scott Bennett.

Propaganda promoted by Western leaders, including Justin Trudeau, would have you believe that Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death, when only 43 are facing punishment that severe.

Moreover, the alleged incident involving a 22-year-old woman itself appears to have been contrived.

I suspect Israel has had a hand in this misinformation mischief to promote its rapidly anti-Iran agenda.

Krysten Senima, Senator from AZ, has renounced her Democrat Party membership and become an Independent.

In a Senate divided 51-49, that changes the balance to 50-49 and, since 2 of those who caucus with the Democrats are also Independents, there are now more GOP Senators (49) than Democrat (48).

It puts Joe Manchine (D-WV) back in the driver's seat and--were he and she to caucus with the GOP, it would put the Republicans in charge of the Senate as well, which would be great for the nation, which has been ravaged by Biden's mismanagement since coming into office.

Kari Lake has filed a 70-page lawsuit bristling with facts about the 2022 election in AZ that smack of voting fraud and electoral theft.

She is doing a magnificent job with this--and no one ought to be betting against her.

More questions are arising about the old "Biden" vs. the new "Biden", where the old was concerned about elections being stolen using voting machines and recommended only those that provide a paper ballot.

The new "Biden", of course, would not even be in office under those constraints.

Meanwhile, a furious debate over who should become the new Speaker of the GOP-controlled House is rapidly evolving.

