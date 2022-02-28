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A Donetsk Resident whose House was Destroyed by a Ukrainian Mine During the Night is On Her Knees Begging for an End to the War - Translation in Description - 022822.
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130 views • February 28, 2022
A Donetsk resident whose house was destroyed by a Ukrainian mine during the night is on her knees begging for an end to the war
The Donbass Region of Ukraine, has been attacked by Ukraine Armys since 2014. No help from Ukrain, no water, no electricity, no money. No freedom to speak their Russian language or freedom of their religion. They have lived in a battle zone for so long. She is weary.... This is what she said;
I am now appealing to President Zelensky of Ukraine: 'Stop playing with people's lives, this is not a joke. Stop it, sit down at the negotiating table, solve the whole thing peacefully, it's that simple," says Viktoriya Novikova.
At around 2 a.m. today, Ukrainian forces shelled their settlement in Donetsk's Petrovsky district.
I also appeal to Putin! Vladimir Vladimirovich, if he (Zelensky) does not get on his knees, the whole Donbass should become so that you protect us! I can stand in front of you now and say, "Please stop this war! We're out of strength!"
Victoria only sobs:
"Dear world community, look at all of this and stop! Please, I beg you very much, not to let this get over our heads at 2 a.m. when we and our children are asleep."
The Donbass Region of Ukraine, has been attacked by Ukraine Armys since 2014. No help from Ukrain, no water, no electricity, no money. No freedom to speak their Russian language or freedom of their religion. They have lived in a battle zone for so long. She is weary.... This is what she said;
I am now appealing to President Zelensky of Ukraine: 'Stop playing with people's lives, this is not a joke. Stop it, sit down at the negotiating table, solve the whole thing peacefully, it's that simple," says Viktoriya Novikova.
At around 2 a.m. today, Ukrainian forces shelled their settlement in Donetsk's Petrovsky district.
I also appeal to Putin! Vladimir Vladimirovich, if he (Zelensky) does not get on his knees, the whole Donbass should become so that you protect us! I can stand in front of you now and say, "Please stop this war! We're out of strength!"
Victoria only sobs:
"Dear world community, look at all of this and stop! Please, I beg you very much, not to let this get over our heads at 2 a.m. when we and our children are asleep."
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