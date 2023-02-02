https://gettr.com/post/p273kwwf2be 01/31/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 73: “As a second-generation Whistleblower, I want to motivate young Americans. I feel the need to be out here to spread the word about how evil Luc is”
01/31/2023 对邪恶说不 第73天：“身为一名爆二代，我想激励美国年轻人，我觉得有必要来这里揭示卢克的邪恶”
