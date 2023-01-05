So, Jesus Christ was crucified for accusations of breaking his own law and blaspheming himself. Blue/red lighting.

A brief observation.
Matthew chapter 26 verse 65: "then the high priest tore his robes, and said, "He has uttered blasphemy. Why do we still need witnesses? You have now heard his blasphemy. What is your judgement?" They answered, "he deserves death."
