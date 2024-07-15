SCOTUS Samuel Alito wants Roman Catholic 'godliness' in the United States

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on July 11, 2024.





Duped by liberal activist, Lauren Windsor, who posed herself as a conservative, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, who is Roman Catholic, agreed with Ms. Windsor’s assessment that the United States should return to a "place of godliness."





The problem with Alito’s brand of godliness is based on the non-biblical religion of roman catholicism, which looks to its man-made catechism rather than the Bible as their book of doctrines which includes SUNday rest and worship, xmas, easter, going to heaven or to hell after you die and other doctrines that are not found in the Bible.





"The Bible does not pretend to be a formulary of belief, as in a creed or catechism. There is nowhere in the New Testament a clear, methodical statement of the teaching of Christ" -Question Box, p. 66





Cardinal Hosius does not hesitate blasphemously to say, “Better would it be for the interests of the church had no Scripture ever existed”; and Valentia, “It would be better had it not been written.” - Institutio Theologiae Elencticae Volume 1, page 57, 1679.





The doctrines of the Catholic Church are entirely independent of Holy Scripture." Familiar Explanation of Catholic Doctrine, Rev. M. Muller, p.151.





"Do you allow your flock to read the Bible at all?" said a writer in the Contemporary Review to a friend of his, a parish priest. "No, sir, I do not; you forget that I am a physician, not a poisoner of souls." -Contemporary Review April, 1894, p. 576.





With the Vatican’s mark of public weekly SUNday rest and worship being advanced by Roman Catholic professors like Adrian Vermeule, we can expect the 7 out of the 9 associate justices of SCOTUS to agree with the enforce of SUNday laws in the United States as part of the rising Christian nationalism movement in the United States, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington