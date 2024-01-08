All Eyes on Germany's Farmer Protest! Nigel to Take on the Tories: World News 1/7/24

This Week's World News Report- From Canada to the Netherlands, truckers and farmers, those who keep their country fed are fed up with their government controlling, manipulating, and over-regulating. This week Germany's farmers are joined by Polish compatriots for a massive farmer rally to take place on January 8th and even now tractors are lining up and convoying all over the country. With the UK Conservative dead in the water, could it be time for former EU MEP, Nigel Farage, to finally make the domestic political push he has tried in the past? Strategists say yes and Nigel says it's time for the current UK Prime Minister, Sunak, to be taught an unforgettable lesson in next year's election. Our favorite Scottish pundit is joined by a fellow Scotsman, George Galloway, in a candid talk for the politically homeless, and in Canada, police are delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian protestors. You can't make this stuff up. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories!

