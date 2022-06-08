WH Presser: Matthew McConaughey calls for Nationwide Red Flag Laws to take your guns!

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He should probably move out of Texas. His political aspirations are finished.
Actor Matthew McConaughey's passionate gun-reform plea Wednesday at the White House is facing sharp criticism from a GOP House member and social media critics.
Why the hell is Matthew McConaughey speaking at a White House presser?
This is what Q meant when he says, “They thought you would follow the stars.”
Does anyone give two shits about Matthew McConaughey or his opinion?
https://thehill.com/video/3514505-watch-live-white-house-holds-press-briefing/amp/