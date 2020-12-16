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Pt 1 - Intro to Trusts, Estates, and Securities | My people are destroyed for a lack of knowledge
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320 views • December 16, 2020
How do human governments acquire control of and over our lives, our property? Info in layman's terms here how we lost control, and what may be done to reclaim control. Can we be free of debt and other bondage? "Did the United States, Canada et al offer a birth certificate to you? Did you receive it? Did you accept it for value and return it as a security (with proper indorsement)? If you do not accept it for value and deposit it as an asset, you have voluntarily waived rights to a distribution from the trust that is available to you." Byron Beers
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🕶 Find us:
Visit our Blog for more info: http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
🎸🎶 Music: Evolution by www.bensound.com, and Crinoline Dreams by Kevin MacLeod http://incompetech.com from YouTube free audio library, Creative Commons license
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
Crinoline Dreams by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
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