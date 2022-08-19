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https://gnews.org/post/p1ac5f6f8
08/17/2022 Sanli News Reports: Cambodian human trafficking is related to Meng Jianzhu. According to the exposé and explanation by Miles Guo, Westport is the largest depot for illegal money from the One Belt and One Road. It is estimated that the illegal money hidden there amounts to 500 billion US dollars