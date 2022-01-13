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The Covid Con with Ken McCarthy | MSOM Ep. 414
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22 views • January 13, 2022
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan gives a breaking news update on the flip flop of the WHO on booster shots, the Dems protecting a Jan 6th instigator, and Antifa bomb maker getting a pass. In the main interview, Sean talks with Ken McCarthy about the Fauci and Gates building a power pyramid of wealth and control that was decades in the making.
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Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
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www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
https://BrassCheck.com
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/3sIiGcw
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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