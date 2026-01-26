The Millennial Reign Of Christ Part Seven

1/25/2026

Who Will Go Into the Millennial Kingdom?

The Raptured Church

When Jesus returns to the earth at His Second Coming, following the Tribulation period, He will bring others with Him from Heaven: “And the armies that were in heaven followed him upon white horses, clothed in fine linen, white and clean” (Rev. 19:14).

Who are the ones who make up “the armies”? They will be the raptured believers of the Church age, who will return to the earth in their glorified bodies to rule and reign with Christ (Rev. 1:6). This great company will be made up of Jews and Gentiles, although probably far more of the latter than the former.