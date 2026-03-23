🔊 Ted Cruz boasts about dragging Trump into a war with Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The senator reveals he was with the president the entire day before the war began, one-on-one in the Beast, on Air Force One — pushing for strikes.
"I said, look, I think we should not miss this moment. The regime is weaker than it ever has been," he said.
Cruz told Trump to offer the Ayatollah the same "exile" deal he gave Maduro — or face destruction.
Trump and his Neocon Buddies.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
--------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!