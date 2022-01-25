LATEST: Boris Johnson drops most COVID-19 restrictions in the U.K. – Will the rest of the world follow suit?

After being outed for partying it up on Downing Street in London during the 2020 lockdowns while everyone else was stuck at home, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that pretty much all COVID-19 restrictions in the UK are now over.



Presumably embarrassed and worried about being forced out of his position, Johnson responded to the controversy by dropping his country’s Fauci Flu restrictions.

If only Americans could learn how to do the same things to their corrupt politicians to get them to backtrack on tyranny.



One wonders if this sudden embrace of liberty by the British government will really last.

Many sceptics are wondering just how long this bout of freedom will last because the same thing happened in Australia for a brief moment, only to quickly fall back into even worse tyranny.

Time will tell.