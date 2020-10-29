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Candace Owens ROASTS Cardi B Again Over Trump Rally
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33 views • October 29, 2020
Candace Owens ROASTS Cardi B Again Over Trump Rally. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/1807675e-41dd-4309-b662-c9754817a998 Candace Owens is back again to destroy Cardi B. This time the beef is over a Trump rally which had Cardi literally shaking. Cardi B in her IG video seems far removed from the character she portrays in her music. Candace Owens as always don't give to flying fruitcakes about calling her out lol. Published on Oct 27, 2020
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