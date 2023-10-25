Middle East Wars Friendly Reminder NEOCONS Obama Bush & The Neocons Love of Wars. Clip From A Very Heavy Agenda 2015 Part1

Middle East Wars Friendly Reminder NEOCONS Obama Bush & The Neocons Love of Wars. Clip From A Very Heavy Agenda 2015 Part1https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/A-Very-Heavy-Agenda---Part-1:3 A Very Heavy Agenda Part 1: A Catalyzing Event (2015)





Cheney, Wolfowitz and Rumsfeld were ubiquitous in the news media as they took every available opportunity to market to America an aggressive preemptive war policy. But from where did their ideas originate? The answer is a tightly knit and eminently well placed group of neoconservative thought leaders, chief among them Bill Kristol and Robert Kagan. Part 1 begins in the panicked weeks after 9/11, as Kagan et al. seized upon the hysteria surrounding the anthrax letter attacks to further shape America’s perception of reality, planting the seeds for endless future military engagements. George W. Bush may have been understandably perceived as an idiot, but watching these wonks and academics drive the ideological engine for his administration belies a much more sophisticated strategy at play.