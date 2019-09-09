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Light Bulb Prohibition Shines Light on Car Prohibition Tactics
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23 views • September 09, 2019
NPR claims Trump is trying to bring back the buggy whip industry. Relaxing incandescent light bulb prohibition may be too late but if we could stop prohibition of internal combustion engines if we understand the fraud behind the “science”.
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