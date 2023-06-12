Create New Account
MZTV 1234: God's Sovereignty; Pharaoh, Moses, and the Wizard of Oz
In God's great screenplay of life, there are protagonists and antagonists written into the script. Two of the most famous combatants in God's Word are Moses and Pharaoh. Each man played his pre-written role in one of the great dramas of the eonian times. Is there a modern-day equivalent? There are many, but consider this one: the Scarecrow and the Wicked Witch of the West, the protagonist and antagonist in one of the most beloved movies of all time: The Wizard of Oz.

Original Link: https://youtu.be/lx_APVPGm7M


