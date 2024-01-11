Millions of Germans Rise Up Against Fascist WEF Agenda – Media Blackout

German farmers have taken over the streets of Munich and Berlin, demanding their country’s WEF-infiltrated government grow a spine and stop catering to Klaus Schwab’s every demand.





Tens of thousands of German farmers are now bringing the fight directly to the socialist government, railing against the new policies designed to drive farmers out of business in favor of meeting the WEF’s Net Zero goals.





According to the farmers, if the government doesn’t drop its war against farmers, they are going to take their protests all the way to Davos where they will personally hold Schwab and his cronies to account.





This is no ordinary protest. More and more people from outside the farming industry are joining the protests. That’s right, ordinary people, fed up with the globalist agenda, are rising up against the global elite. And second, the mainstream media has been ordered to downplay what is happening out of fear of a contagion effect.





At this point we have to ask, why are they so scared? And what is really happening in Germany? We’ve got the inside scoop coming right up.