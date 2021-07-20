© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
South African Activist Gives Update On Unrest That MSM Won't Cover
Follow
9
Share
Report
963 views • July 20, 2021
Rene Kruger from South Africa joins Owen to discuss the shocking aftermath from the unrest and riots that have ravaged her country and what she believes may come next as South Africa attempts to rebuild their society.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.