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Salvation 101 (Part 9): 'Get into Your Bible and Read it for Yourself'
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20 views • June 06, 2020
Stewart Best on America in prophecy and true, Biblical salvation. The big lie of modern Christianity is false salvation.
You are in a PRISON and you most likely don’t even know it. The entire COSMOS is under a total LOCKDOWN, and Earth is under an evil OVERLORD. There is only ONE way out, and only ONE ISSUE to be solved. Do you know what it is? Click on the link below to find out how much trouble you are REALLY IN:
http://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/frequency-series/
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for humanity – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
The time is so short to escape this MATRIX prison world (SEE BELOW) !!
----------------------
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
(1) "The Mystery of Christ" (PDF) (Rom 16:25; Eph 3:4, 9; Col 1:27, 4:3-4):
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1yu2GGD4Fxt86wCSNoALhE_nJcn5PTsRp
(2) "The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
More About the Book "Finding Home:"
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2019/08/hot-off-the-press-finding-home-love-is-all-there-is-2581075.html
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Radio Show Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/55b8092e-b3b4-45ef-a710-7a3bc0a8808a
------------------------
Stewart Best's Blog: https://lightgateblogger.wordpress.com/
Website: http://thelightgateblogger.com/
Larry Taylor's Blog: https://www.larrywtaylor.org/
------------------------
Source (Original Full Show, Best & Taylor Radio Show 6/5/2020):
https://youtu.be/rjFnovv7lo0
--------------------------------
See Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" at BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
You are in a PRISON and you most likely don’t even know it. The entire COSMOS is under a total LOCKDOWN, and Earth is under an evil OVERLORD. There is only ONE way out, and only ONE ISSUE to be solved. Do you know what it is? Click on the link below to find out how much trouble you are REALLY IN:
http://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/frequency-series/
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for humanity – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
The time is so short to escape this MATRIX prison world (SEE BELOW) !!
----------------------
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
(1) "The Mystery of Christ" (PDF) (Rom 16:25; Eph 3:4, 9; Col 1:27, 4:3-4):
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1yu2GGD4Fxt86wCSNoALhE_nJcn5PTsRp
(2) "The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
More About the Book "Finding Home:"
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2019/08/hot-off-the-press-finding-home-love-is-all-there-is-2581075.html
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Radio Show Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/55b8092e-b3b4-45ef-a710-7a3bc0a8808a
------------------------
Stewart Best's Blog: https://lightgateblogger.wordpress.com/
Website: http://thelightgateblogger.com/
Larry Taylor's Blog: https://www.larrywtaylor.org/
------------------------
Source (Original Full Show, Best & Taylor Radio Show 6/5/2020):
https://youtu.be/rjFnovv7lo0
--------------------------------
See Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" at BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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