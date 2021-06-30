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Montana Resisting Federal Tyranny: Sen. Manzella
The New American
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2512 views • June 30, 2021
Montana lawmakers have passed multiple bills protecting the state and its sovereign authority from the increasing lawlessness and unconstitutional abuses being perpetrated by the federal government and Big Pharma, Senator Theresa Manzella tells The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman at the Red Pill Expo. From laws protecting gun rights to defending the rights of Montanans to do business without being forced to take vaccines or carry vaccine passports, the Montana legislature is doing important work. All state and local law enforcement in Montana are now prohibited from helping any federal efforts to infringe on these key rights. Also coming up are efforts to rein in the judicial branch, the Big Tech giants, and the Biden administration.
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