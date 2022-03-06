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Melinda (French) Gates Interview about Bill and Epstein
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83 views • March 06, 2022
Another one of those rare moments where we get to look behind the veil of the matrix. This is the highlights of Melinda interview from at her own company Pivotal Ventures with CBS Morning news. This is a recent interview as of March 2 2022. Clearly Melinda French is distancing herself from her Ex-Husband. But it is hard to justify previous clips of her with her Ex on the subjects of vaccination. Consider this a masterfully done PR piece with her throwing her husband under the bus. This is just the highlights of that interview.
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